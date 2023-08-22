The Mangaung municipality has launched an investigation after a company was awarded a R2m tender to go through applications from impoverished people applying for relief from government from paying services such as electricity and water.
Maine Incorporated invoiced the municipality R2.3m for the two-week job to assess more than 5,000 indigents applications. It was contracted to assess whether the applicants qualified to be added to a list of indigents in the metro.
Maine Incorporated last month sent two invoices for R2m and R280,000, which the Sunday Times has seen, to the financially struggling municipality.
In the first invoice, the company charged R305 for each of the 5,482 applications it assessed. It also charged R209 for every application that did not meet the requirement. There were 579 rejected applications.
The bill came to R2,062,640.
In the second invoice, the company claimed management fees, which included a director’s charge of R3,201 per hour for 60 hours, and a project manager fee of R651 per hour for 80 hours — a total of R280,761.
The company said the work was undertaken between June 1 and 15 2023.
Mangaung metro pays company R2m to choose indigents
Maine Incorporated invoiced the municipality R2.3m for a two-week job to assess more than 5,000 applications for the impoverished
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC regains control of Mangaung metro
Mangaung confirmed that “Maine does have a contract with the municipality” but said it would source additional information.
Spokesperson Qondile Khedama said an investigation would be launched into the contract.
“We will also be doing our part by investigating the matter so that we get detailed information on the contract and what has transpired in the form of payments,” he said.
Maine Incorporated has its headquarters in Mmabatho in North West and has four directors.
According to its website, the company is “an assurance and advisory practice servicing clients in both public and private sector”.
Sources in the national department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs said they were concerned about the municipality spending money in such a “reckless manner”, especially given its balance sheet.
Another top government official in Cogta said the department was considering sending a “team to Mangaung” and that they will “take action”.
