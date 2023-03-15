Politics

Nathi Mthethwa resigns as MP after being axed from cabinet

15 March 2023 - 11:53
Former sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

And like dominoes, they fall.

This as a second ex-cabinet member, Nathi Mthethwa, tenders his resignation as an MP.

Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, those President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet have opted to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that former minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had also resigned as an MP. 

Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is also expected to tender her resignation.

Mthethwa, who was axed as sport, arts and culture minister last week, has resigned in a letter sent to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Ex-minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane resigns as MP after cabinet reshuffle

Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has resigned as an MP.
Politics
7 hours ago

Mthethwa has been in the executive since 2008, first as minister of safety and security under former president Kgalema Motlanthe, then as minister of police between 2009 and 2014 under former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma then moved Mthethwa to arts and culture, where he served until 2019, before being appointed as sport, arts and culture minister by Ramaphosa.

His resignation comes as a surprise, after he initially agreed to be redeployed to parliament. 

He was last week redeployed to the portfolio committees on social development and trade, industry and competition.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo and Majodina confirmed Mthethwa and Nkoana-Mashabane's resignations.

Attempts to solicit a comment from Mthethwa were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

