Nelson Mandela Bay youth come out in numbers

Crowds of young first-time voters stood in long queues at voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, suggesting the youth vote may prove decisive in the outcome.
Expectations were high as youngsters descended on polling booths across the city.
Keaton Browers, 18, was among those making their voice heard as he cast his ballot at Strelitzia Primary School.
The confident youngster said he hoped well-run municipalities would be the order of the day for the seventh administration of South Africa's democratic era.
“[The] government has failed us, and now is the time we fix the country,” he said.
“We want to see job creation and environmental awareness for the country to progress.”
Likhona Cosa, 19, said she wanted to see change in the education system.
Siyamthemba Nkayitshana, 21, made a beeline for the voters’ queue in Westering to make her mark.
“I am excited to be voting for the first time today,” the first-year Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student said.
“The change I want to see is an end to load-shedding, which has affected my ability to pursue my studies.”
Alungile Ntingiso, at 26, said he realised the importance of voting, waking up early to join the fanfare in ward 44, where queues were moving slowly due to system glitches.
“Our efforts are seemingly laboured as youth seeking to enter the job market after graduating.
“I did not acknowledge the importance of making this decision five years ago and I have had a change of heart.
“I want to exercise my democratic will.”
Leante Walton, who joined voters at De Vos Malan Primary School in Schauderville, said: “I’m super-excited about seeing a change in our community and nation.”
NMU postgraduate diploma in accounting student Levisha Kok, 22, was also bubbling with excitement in the queue at the Kings Beach Lifesaving Club with her sister, Lavern.
“I am voting to change the world and to change my world. Everyone from my class will be in the lines today. We discussed it together. We didn’t go into who is going to vote for what party.
“My vote is my secret. But we agreed that change needs to happen. We can’t stay in limbo.”
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay youth come out in numbers
Image: GUY ROGERS
