POLL | Should the president step aside?

“Justice must have eyes for all of us and we are watching SA, we are watching the integrity committee of the ANC and we are watching the people of SA.

“Allegations are allegations but when it was allegations against us, people said we are corrupt. Now I hear people defending themselves and I say we must be treated the same,” said Magashule.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe defended Ramaphosa and dismissed claims he stole money from taxpayers. He said the president was being persecuted for being a victim of a crime.

“I love the idea that says the president of the ANC is not accused of stealing. The allegation is that his money was stolen. There will be processes that will culminate in a number of issues. Let’s say the SA Revenue Service, for example. We will wait for them to make a determination, but what are you taxed on when money is stolen?” Mantashe asked during an interview with TimesLIVE.

