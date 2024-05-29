Voting in Gqeberha's KwaDwesi runs smoothly despite protest threat

Protesters promised on Tuesday to shut down voting stations in the area, in a bid to grab the government’s attention.
Despite threats of protests, voting in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha, went smoothly on Wednesday, with scores of young and old people arriving to cast their ballots.
A strong police presence ensured voters’ safety.
“I’m thrilled to be here today,” Palesa Payi said at the Sango Methodist Church.
“It’s important to make our voices heard, and the atmosphere has been positive.”
Protesters promised on Tuesday to shut down voting stations in the area, in a bid to grab the government’s attention.
In the Westville informal settlement, residents blocked a section of Gwancu Street with burning tyres on Tuesday, demanding long-awaited promises of houses, sewage systems and roads to be fulfilled.
They torched a bus and chased away special voters.
Ward 36 councillor Khanyisa Mani said the situation was under control.
“We have addressed the threats of chaos and violence. I am pleased to report that all potential disruptions have been defused.
“Everything is very calm.
“Our priority is ensuring the safety and security of every individual as they exercise their democratic right to vote.”
