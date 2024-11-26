Politics

WATCH | ConCourt hears EFF application on parliament's call not to impeach Ramaphosa for Phala Phala

26 November 2024 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE
The EFF and ATM are in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to challenge parliament's decision not to hold an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The red berets want the court to set aside parliament’s decision in December 2022 not to adopt a Section 89 panel report which found prima facie evidence “that the president may have committed a serious violation” of law in the Phala Phala farm robbery saga.

In 2020, Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was broken into and millions in foreign currency was stolen.

