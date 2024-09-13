Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa signs Bela Bill into law

13 September 2024 - 10:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is signing the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill into law on Friday at the Union Buildings.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said she would not attend the signing ceremony as she was opposed to the bill in its current form.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I remain opposed': Gwarube to boycott Ramaphosa's signing of Bela Bill

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will not attend the signing ceremony of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, scheduled to take place on ...
Politics
4 hours ago

‘We voted for it, now sign it’: EFF urges Ramaphosa to sign the Bela Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the bill at the Union Buildings in  Pretoria on Friday.
Politics
5 hours ago

If you sign the Bela Bill you threaten the GNU, Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa

Signing the bill would violate the letter and spirit of the GNU’s statement of intent which forms the basis of the co-governance agreement, says DA ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pravin Gordhan dies of cancer Politics
  2. Reed dance poster with Prince Simakade's face is fake, says KZN MEC Politics
  3. 'Renewal doesn't deal with corruption in the ANC': Gigaba warns money still a ... Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. Lesufi condemns ‘senseless’ attack on Gauteng traffic wardens Politics

Latest Videos

Watch: Firstrand posts higher profit
GWM Tank 500