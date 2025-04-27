Politics

WATCH | Acting president Gwede Mantashe delivers Freedom Day keynote address

27 April 2025 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Acting president Gwede Mantashe will on Sunday deliver the keynote address at the national Freedom Day commemoration event in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

