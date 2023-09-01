EFF MP Nqobile Mhlongo slated Gordhan, saying: “He is playing hide and seek.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Gordhan’s sick note causes a stir in parliament committee
MPs were frustrated, saying the minister also missed a virtual meeting on Wednesday because he was attending a cabinet meeting
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s last-minute ill health notice to a parliament committee where he was supposed to appear to answer allegations against him by his suspended director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi caused a stir on Thursday.
Previously, TimesLIVE reported Tlhakudi, who was suspended in June last year, accused Gordhan of corruption and claimed he was being punished for refusing to implement “illegal and irregular instructions” in relation to the sale of SAA.
Gordhan was supposed to make presentations on Thursday before the portfolio committee on public enterprises which is investigating the allegations. Committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa said the minister sent a letter on Wednesday citing ill health.
Magaxa was the first to voice his unhappiness, saying this was the second time Gordhan postponed hours before a scheduled meeting. Though he noted the minister’s ill health notice and could not dispute it, the probe was being delayed. The committee was given the task of investigating the matter in April.
“I am also experiencing pressure from the speaker’s office [Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula]; they have already indicated we are taking too long to finalise this matter. We cannot contest them on that because we have taken a long time.
“I thought this would take a month or two, but now we have dragged on this issue and in most cases it is due to the [un]availability of the minister.”
Parliament wants Gordhan to appear over suspended DG's cronyism allegations about SAA deal
Magaxa said the committee had a lot of cases to deal with, including Denel that was in “ICU”, load-shedding and poor performance of other state-owned entities.
Gordhan said in his letter to the committee: “I wish to inform parliament I will not attend the meeting because of ill health. I have been advised, this evening [Wednesday] not to travel by air by a specialist doctor. I therefore request the committee to provide me with an alternative date to respond to allegations.”
DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia suggested the committee investigate Gordhan’s ill health notice, saying the minister also missed the committee’s virtual meeting on the matter on Wednesday because of attending a cabinet meeting.
“This was a last-minute cancellation presented to us last night [Wednesday]. While the letter states reasons for ill health, there is no medical substantiation for this provided.
“The minister was not able to attend a virtual meeting yesterday [Wednesday] and the reason provided was he was attending a cabinet meeting. Clearly, he was well enough to attend a cabinet meeting that lasts hours, but at the time the letter was written in the evening he was not well enough to attend. That needs to be investigated.”
Cachalia said Gordhan should be “formally summoned” to appear before the committee.
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
