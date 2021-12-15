Politics

Jacob Zuma’s medical parole set aside, court rules he must go back to jail

15 December 2021 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma has to go back to jail. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, ordering him to go back to jail.

“The decision of the first respondent (Mr Arthur Fraser at the time) to place the third respondent on medical parole, taken on September 5 2021, is reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside,” reads the judgment.

“It is hereby directed the third respondent be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence of imprisonment.

“It is declared the time the third respondent was out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of the third respondent’s sentence of 15 months imposed by the Constitutional Court.”

The correctional services department said in a brief statement on Wednesday it “is studying the judgment.

“In due course, we will make further pronouncements.”

TimesLIVE

