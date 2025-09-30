Gift of the Givers and friends tackle Western Cape cataract backlog of six years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kindness, open hearts, extra hours and open wallets have combined in defeating a backlog of almost 500 eye cataract surgeries in the Western Cape.

The Gift of the Givers’ Dr Naeem Kathrada says the organisation has spent about R1m on the project.

“We were at the Eerste River Hospital during Covid for a visit. We helped them with refurbishing some infrastructure,” Kathrada said.

“A doctor approached us and said they were trying to raise funds to tackle the backlog of cataract operations.”

The relatively easy and fast surgeries still come with a price.

“One of these operations can take seven minutes, but they cost about R2,000 each. We’ve helped with 463 cataract ops since then. That is about a R1m well spent, I would say.”

They helped with refurbishment and from one tiny ophthalmology room, this has now grown to six, he said.

But the 463 surgeries did not only include Eerste River patients.

“We cleared Victoria Hospital’s cases and cases from Hermanus and Touwsrivier also. In 2022 we visited Touwsrivier for dental patients. We had to turn away about 300 patients who needed eye care,” Kathrada said.

They went back again in May this year, this time with an ophthalmology team and portable unit.

“We screened more than 300 people and 100 received free glasses. About 60 of the 63 cataract patients came from there.”

According to Kathrada, these patients would have had a long wait without their interventions.

“The average waiting time for cataract surgery is five to seven years.”

“We had wonderful experiences. One old grandfather was almost completely blind. His high school-aged grandson dropped out of school to care for him. The operation restored the grandfather’s sight and the grandson is back in school again.”

Local farmers also pitched in.

“After we had finished, we saw there was more need and we spoke to local farmers in the Hermanus/Overberg area. They then raised funds and another 60-odd surgeries could be done.”

Dr David Steven is the head of ophthalmology at Eerste River Hospital.

“Without the support of a combination of Gift of the Givers, the Radiance Foundation and the department of health, we would not have been able to work our surgical lists sustainably,” Steven said.

Steven was not the only surgeon to help.

“We have to do these operations on Saturdays, so a few surgeons have given their time. Because of Gift of the Givers and the Radiance Foundation, we could pay people to do the work.

“Every person who worked − from the cleaner and the nurse to the surgeon – received the same pay. That helped a lot, though we surgeons took a little knock,” Steven joked.

However, there is still much to be done.

“If you crunch numbers, about 2,000 in every 1-million people require cataract surgery. Cape Town has approximately 4-million people, so we should be doing about 8,000 surgeries a year. We are well below that at this time,” Steven said.

He is grateful for the help.

“The refurbishment meant a lot. It created a much better space for patients to be in and for us to work in.”

He sees the operations as life changers.

“It would be ideal if we could get to patients earlier but luckily cataracts are curable with surgical intervention.“

Ali Sablay, spokesperson for Gift of the Givers, told TimesLIVE Premium it was the people on the waiting lists that got them involved.

“One of the major factors was that people were on waiting lists for years for their cataract procedures. It was brought to the attention of our teams on the ground that many community members have gone blind while waiting for cataract procedures. We informed our chairman and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who then instructed our Western Cape head - Dr Naeem Kathrada - to immediately act and see to the needs of those people, especially the elderly and the young ones,” Sablay said.

“We are grateful to the Western Cape health department and the especially the officials from the Eerste River Hospital who facilitated these procedures,” Sablay said.