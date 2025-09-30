Tennis SA boss says funding cuts will be felt in under-served communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes during a TSA press conference at the Wanderers Club early this year.

Tennis South Africa (TSA) president Gavin Crookes has outlined the toll of government’s funding cuts, saying in his federation’s latest annual report that it will be felt most in “under-served communities”.

TSA, which reported a R2.1m surplus for the year ended March 2025, saw its annual government grant slashed by 66%, or about R2m.

This was done “without prior consultation”, said Crookes.

Even though the cuts were announced months after the TSA year-end, Crookes addressed them in his report, warning of a deficit in the next financial year.

“This decision [by the department of sport, arts and culture] has had a material impact on our operations, particularly given that the allocation had been endorsed by the parliamentary portfolio committee.”

Crookes said TSA did its annual budgeting far in advance. “Programme participants enter into agreements with the expectation that commitments will be honoured. The funding reduction has necessitated temporary scaling back of several initiatives, affecting both beneficiaries and programme facilitators ...

“The reduction in funding presents particular challenges in under-served communities, where the impact of programme cuts is most deeply felt,” he added, saying TSA would continue seeking innovative ways to support those areas.

TSA’s revenue totalled R28.2m, with R11.3m coming from sponsorships, R4.5m from an ITF grants, R3.1m from the department of sport, arts and culture and R2.4m from affiliation and registration fees.

Crookes said staging World Tennis Tour events was expensive. They had put on 14 during the year.

Crookes pointed out that around the world, national tennis federations rarely hosted tournaments. “The current economic reality worldwide is that there are very few tennis events that are ‘profitable’ in the true business sense — the vast majority survive with private or government support.”

Only countries hosting grand slam tournaments could be considered self-funded, he said.

“The World Tennis Global Report indicates that there are in the region of 106-million tennis players in the world — only 6% of these players register with their federations.

“Tennis needs to encourage all these players to become part of the formal structures. This would be a ‘game changer’ for our sport financially.”

Registering tennis players remained a challenge not only in South Africa, but also worldwide.

A growing concern was the poor state of tennis facilities around the country.

“The condition of our main tennis stadiums around the country which are at the stages of total disrepair will result in tennis not being able to be played in them.

“In fact, certain of the stadiums are at the stage of ‘no-return’ and for all intent and purposes will have to be rebuilt.

“Many municipally owned sports facilities are not renewing leases or receiving maintenance. This is not specific only to tennis.”