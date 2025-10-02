Blast from the past: Faf bludgeons Aussie bowlers for ODI century

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Faf du Plessis celebrates his century during the second ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2016.

2012 — Faf du Plessis hits 65 off 38 balls to give the Proteas a chance of chasing down the 153 target set by India in their World T20 match in Colombo. But South Africa’s last five wickets fall for 24 runs as they lose the match by one run. Both teams were eliminated from the tournament.

2015 — JP Duminy clubs an unbeaten 68 from 34 balls and AB de Villiers 51 off 32 as the Proteas chase down 200 to beat India by seven wickets in the first T20 in Dharamsala.

2016 — Faf du Plessis scores 111 off 93 balls as the Proteas beat world champions Australia by 142 runs at the Wanderers in the second ODI for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The home side scored 361/6 in their 50 overs, with JP Duminy making 82 and Rilee Rossouw 75. The Aussies were bowled out for 219, with Wayne Parnell taking three wickets and Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo two each.

2017 — Keshav Maharaj takes 4/25 as South Africa bowl out Bangladesh for 90 to win the first Test in Potchefstroom by 333 runs.

2021 — Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi score tries as the Springboks edge the All Blacks 31-29 in their final Rugby Championship match in the Gold Coast

2022 — Andy Birkett wins a sprint finish to claim his second world marathon K1 crown at Ponte de Lima in Portugal. He edged home favourite Jose Ramalho by 1.1sec with defending champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark third just 0.32sec further back.

2022 — David Miller scores an unbeaten 106 from 47 deliveries but the Proteas, needing 238, lose the second T20 against India in Guwahati by 16 runs to go down 0-2 in the three-match series. Quinton de Kock made 60 off 48 balls.

2024 — Ryan Rickelton scores 91 to help the Proteas amass 271/9 on their way to beating Ireland by 139 runs in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi.