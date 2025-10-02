Life in the fast lane suits Proteas’ emerging talent Codi Yusuf

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Codi Yusuf during the Proteas' One Day International against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton last month.

“Life moves pretty fast,” is a phrase made famous by Ferris Bueller in a popular 1980s American comedy. DP World Lions fast bowler Codi Yusuf can attest to that.

Bueller’s oft-used quote sums up the last few months of the 27-year-old’s career.

“It all happened quite fast,” he said. “My off-season actually started with an SA Emerging tour to Bangladesh [in May].”

Yusuf didn’t actually play any matches on that trip because ahead of the team’s departure he got an offer to play for English County club Durham. “I thought it was a great opportunity, so I jumped on that as quickly as I could.”

“I was there for a couple of months and then off to Zimbabwe, where I played my first Test ― which was an unbelievable experience.”

“Then I went back to Durham, played one [T20] Blast game, another Four-Day game and then the full One-Day competition. It was quite a busy few months,” said Yusuf. It got busier.

“Then a few days before I was supposed to travel back to South Africa [to play for SA A against New Zealand A], Shuks [Conrad] gave me a call and said he wanted me to be in the [Proteas] One-Day squad against England. So I jumped on that, which was very exciting.”

“The first lesson is to always be ready,” Yusuf smiled. “A call-up can happen at any stage.

After lighting up the domestic scene with pace, precision, and pure passion, Codi Yusuf has received the call-up to the international test scene 🇿🇦🧢.



A deserved debut for one of the country's most exciting fast bowling talents! 🏏🔥 #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/HD9nA7v5Vq — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 28, 2025

Yusuf’s first visit to Lord’s was as a member of the Proteas ODI squad for the second match of that series, as cover after a number of players were either injured or sick. Yusuf didn’t play that match but made his ODI debut two days later in Southampton, where the Proteas suffered a chastening defeat after conceding 414 runs, with Yusuf going for 80 runs in his 10 overs.

He isn’t fussed by that outcome, putting it alongside successes, including taking a wicket in his first over of Test cricket and signing as an overseas professional on the county circuit, as a valuable career and life experience.

“Playing at the highest level is special. It has done a lot for my game. There’s a lot to take away from those experiences in terms of my life as well … being around some of those people and seeing how they go about their business made an impression."

Yusuf’s rise up the rankings in the domestic circuit has been steady. He’s not the quickest, tallest nor the most aggressive, but he is arguably the most improved bowler at provincial level.

From being a bit-part player in 2022/23 when he played only three first-class matches for the Lions and took seven wickets, by last season he was leading the attack and picking up 23 wickets at an average of 23.39.

It is easy to understand why Durham found him an attractive option, as did Conrad for the two Tests in Zimbabwe.

“You can see with Codi, the value of a really good domestic season and the value of a short stint with Durham in the county set-up,” Conrad said at the time. Yusuf claimed 10 wickets in the two Tests in Bulawayo.

“He’s certainly a lot more disciplined, has a really good skill set and was hugely impressive. And we talk of gaining a measure of control. He certainly gives you that with a new ball and he set the tone for us.”

There was high praise during Yusuf’s Test debut from Dale Steyn, who pointed to a skiddy bouncer, “away shape” and a “nippy” bouncer as tricky elements rival batters had to deal with when facing Yusuf.

For his part Yusuf admits he’s like a sponge when absorbing information.

At the Lions there’s the galacticos coaching staff of Russell Domingo, Allan Donald, Hashim Amla and this season, Jonty Rhodes. “All of them have given valuable insights that have helped my career. Allan has helped with how I think about the game, which has helped how I approach every game and how I compete in every situation,” said Yusuf.

Codi Yusuf has four and Worcestershire are all out for 81. #ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/y3SwI0HzCb — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) April 26, 2025

His father Adiel, is another whose counsel he seeks on a regular basis. “He understands me loads, and when I feel there is something that is bothering me in my game, I’ll speak to him.”

The family unit provides crucial support. Yusuf’s wife Ashlynn spent part of the English summer with her husband, and even managed to coax him to attend a Coldplay concert. “Ja, it was a nice experience, but Coldplay is not really my thing.”

It did provide an important distraction from the busiest period of his professional career and is something Yusuf is conscious about. “Just taking my mind off the game is helpful and gets me ready mentally when I play. You spend a lot of time on the field, and to be fresh and mentally ready helps in terms of performances … I’ll walk the dog, do whatever to make sure you’re not too invested when you leave the ground.”

There’s been no time for Yusuf, as Bueller also noted, to “stop and look around”.

On Thursday he will start the 2025/26 season with Lions in a Four-Day match against Western Province at Newlands.

“I’ve been away for five months and to be back with the boys again, getting into battles on the field, that’s definitely something I missed in the last few months.”