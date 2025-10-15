Blast from the past: Bafana overtake Ghana to win in Bloem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Benni McCarthy turns after scoring in Bafana's 2-1 win over Ghana at the Free State Rugby Stadium in Bloemfontein in 2008.

1994 — Striker Phil Masinga scores his seventh international goal as Bafana Bafana beat Mauritius 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Odi stadium in Mabopane.

1994 — Baby Jake Matlala outpoints Domingo Lucas of the Philippines at Sun City to retain his WBO flyweight title.

1994 — Winger Chris Badenhorst scores two tries on debut as the Springboks beat Argentina 46-26 in the final Test at Ellis Park to win the series 2-0. South Africa’s other five tries came from lock Mark Andrews, flank Rudolf Straeuli, flyhalf Joel Stransky, scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and left wing Chester Williams.

1999 — Replacement lock Albert van den Berg goes over for two tries as the Springboks brush aside Uruguay 39-3 in a World Cup group match in Glasgow. Centre Robbie Fleck, scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and wing Deon Kayser scored South Africa’s other tries.

2008 — Bafana Bafana fight back from one goal down to beat Ghana 2-1 in a friendly at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Benni McCarthy scored South Africa’s first in the opening half and Bernard Parker netted the winner in the 75th minute. McCarthy’s strike was his final and 31st for South Africa, stretching his status as the country’s top-scorer.

2010 — Hashim Amla and Colin Ingram score centuries as the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by 64 runs in the first ODI in Bloemfontein. David Miller added 51 from 31 balls to push the South Africa total to 351/6.

2014 — Marizanne Kapp scores an unbeaten 89 and Lizelle Lee 72 as the South African women, totalling 225/8, beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs in the first ODI in Colombo.

2017 — Quinton de Kock scores an unbeaten 168 off 145 balls and Hashim Amla 110 not out to lead the Proteas to victory over Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first ODI in Kimberley. Kagiso Rabada took 4/43 in the Bangladesh knock of 278/7.

2023 — The Springboks score four tries as they down France 29-28 in a high-octane Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France. Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe scored in the first half with Eben Etzebeth dotting down in the 67th minute. Handre Pollard converted Etzebeth’s try and added a penalty two minutes later.

2023 — Masabata Klaas takes 3/26 and Nadine de Klerk 3/24 as the South African women restrict New Zealand to 144/8 to win the final fifth T20 at Benoni by 11 runs to share the weather-hit series 1-1.

2024 — Elias Mokwana scores to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 lead, but Congo equalise before half-time to draw this Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Brazzaville 1-1.