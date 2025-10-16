Blast from the past: ‘White Lightning’ takes 11 wickets as Proteas beat Zimbabwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1976 — Desiré Wilson becomes only the second woman to win a national motorsport title, taking the Formula Ford crown in dramatic fashion in Cape Town. In the first heat her car stopped 100m from the line, but she got out and started pushing. She fell twice as she heaved her machine over the line to finish the race. She failed to complete the second heat, but her nearest rival on the standings, Mike Hoffman, failed to secure a victory, finishing second overall.

1994 — Pakistan beat the Proteas by eight wickets in the third match of the Wills Triangular Series, also featuring Australia, in Karachi. Captain Kepler Wessels top-scores with 33 runs from 66 balls as the South Africans stumble to 163/9. Inzamam-ul-Haq (51 not out) and skipper Saleem Malik (62 not out) eased the hosts to the target with 32 balls to spare. Eric Simons and Hansie Cronje took one wicket each. This was the fourth consecutive ODI defeat suffered by the Proteas.

1995 — Allan Donald ends with 8/71 — and a match haul of 11 wickets — as South Africa bowl out Zimbabwe for 283 in a one-off Test in Harare. South Africa needed 38 overs to reach the 108-run target to win by seven wickets.

2005 — Donia Kamstra and Alexa Lombard take the women’s K2 silver in a tight finish at the ICF canoe marathon world championships in Perth. The duo clocked 2 hr 09 min 39 sec to finish just one second behind Hungarian champions Renata Csay and Kornelia Szonda and one second ahead of bronze medallists Mette Barfod and Anne Lolk of Denmark.

2006 — New Zealand beat the Proteas by 87 runs in an ICC Champions Trophy match in Mumbai. Captain Stephen Fleming struck 89 before the Kiwis were bowled out for 195, with Jacques Kallis taking three wickets and Robin Peterson two. But only three South African batters reached double figures — Graeme Smith 42, Justin Kemp an unbeaten 26 and Andrew Hall 13 — in a dismal innings that featured four ducks.

2009 — Cri-Zelda Brits’ 48 is the top score as South African women make 181/7 on their way to losing the first ODI against the West Indies in Paarl by five wickets.

2010 — Angelique Taai takes 3/9 to help the South African women limit Pakistan to 93/8 on their way to beating Pakistan in the third-place play-off of the T20 Challenge match in Potchefstroom.

2011 — Rusty Theron (31 not out) and Wayne Parnell (29 not out) stand firm at the Wanderers to guide the Proteas to 148/7 for a three-wicket win over Australia in the second T20 to draw the series 1-1.

2012 — Bafana Bafana beat Kenya 2-1 in a friendly in Nairobi after a late own goal set up by Bernard Parker. Tokelo Rantie scored from a free kick.

2018 — Bafana Bafana and Seychelles play to a goalless draw in an Africa Cup on Nations qualifier in Victoria.