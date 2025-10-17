Blast from the past: Du Preez try sends Springboks into semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fourie du Preez scores a try during the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match against Wales at Twickenham in London on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS

1992 — The Springboks make a triumphant return to touring as they beat France 20-15 in the opening Test in Lyon. Little was expected from them after losing home Tests to New Zealand and Australia, but the South Africans had shot into a 13-0 lead by halftime, which was enough to defend. Centre Danie Gerber and wing James Small each scored a try, with flyhalf Naas Botha, the captain, converting both and adding a penalty and a drop.

1996 — Gary Kirsten scores 84 and Hansie Cronje 63 as the Proteas, on 261/7, beat India by 47 runs in a triangular tournament ODI in Hyderabad.

2007 - Bafana Bafana are put to the sword by a second-string Italian team in Siena. Veteran Cristiano Lucarelli scored twice as the hosts won the friendly 2-0.

2010 — Rusty Theron takes five wickets to help the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second ODI in Potchefstroom for an unbeatable 2-0 lead in three-match series. Chasing 269, Hashim Amla scored 110 from 103 balls and AB de Villiers an unbeaten 101 off 72 as South Africa raced to victory with 11 overs to spare.

2013 — AB de Villiers scores 90 before South Africa are bowled out for 232, leaving Pakistan 40 runs to win the first Test in Abu Dhabi, which they achieved by seven wickets.

2014 — Shabnim Ismail takes 4/35 to limit Sri Lanka to 209/8, but the second ODI in Colombo is rained out.

2015 — Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez scores a well-worked late try as the Springboks beat Wales 23-19 in their World Cup quarterfinal at Twickenham. Eighthman Duane Vermeulen broke to the blindside from an attacking scrum and then sent a backflip pass to Du Preez who stormed over in the corner.

2015 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 0-2 by Angola in an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at Rand Stadium.

2016 — Dane van Niekerk’s 48 is the highest contribution as the South African women are bowled out for 194 on their way to losing the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Paarl by eight wickets.

2023 — David Miller’s 43 is the highest contribution as the Proteas are bowled out for 207 to lose their World Cup ODI to Holland by 38 runs in the 43rd over.

2023 — Themba Zwane scores early as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

2024 — Anneke Bosch scores an unbeaten 74 off 48 deliveries as South Africa’s women, chasing 135 to win this semifinal, knock defending champions Australia out of the T20 World Cup in Dubai.