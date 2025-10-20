Blast from the past: Boks boot their way to World Cup glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1902 — Jimmy Sinclair, resuming on 49, scores 101 as South Africa are dismissed for 240 in the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers. He was the first South African to score a century against Australia.

1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in South Africa, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. The Boksburg Bomber dropped a decision against American John Tate. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the two undefeated boxers.

1984 — Nick Mallett and Michael du Plessis are among five debutants as the Springboks beat a South American team 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld. South Africa scored five tries in all, three by Mallett and his Western Province teammates Rob Louw and captain Divan Serfontein, Eastern Province centre Danie Gerber and Northern Transvaal fullback Johan Heunis. Flyhalf Errol Tobias kicked two conversions and two penalties, with Gerber landing a conversion. Gerber’s try saw him become the top try-scorer for South Africa in Tests, overtaking the previous mark of 12 held by Gerrie Germishuys.

1994 — The Proteas are beaten by Pakistan by 39 runs in an ODI in Rawalpindi. Chasing 250, Hansie Cronje top-scores with 53 as South Africa complete their innings on 210/5.

2000 — Nicky Boje scores an unbeaten 105 off 93 balls against New Zealand in Potchefstroom, but the opening match of the six-ODI series is rained out for a no-result.

2002 — Makhaya Ntini finishes with 5/19 as the Proteas bowl out Bangladesh for 170 in the first Test in East London.

2007 — The Springboks win the World Cup for the second time as they beat defending champions England 15-6 in the final at Stade de France. For only the second time in World Cup history, there were no tries in the final, with fullback Percy Montgomery kicking four penalties and centre Frans Steyn one. England retaliated with two penalties through flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson. The only other tryless final was the other time South Africa won, in 1995.

2007 — Graeme Smith’s 65 is not enough as the Proteas lose the second ODI to Pakistan in Lahore by 25 runs. The hosts, levelling the five-match series at 1-1, scored 265/9, boosted by a Mohammad Yousuf century.

2019 — Left wing Makazole Mapimpi scores two tries as the Springboks oust hosts Japan 26-3 in their World Cup quarterfinal in Tokyo. Japan had beaten Ireland and Scotland in their group matches with their exciting running style, but they were shut down by an impenetrable South Africa outfit, that had led 5-3 at half-time.

2024 — Captain Laura Wolvaardt top-scores with 33 as the South African women, needing 159, lose the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai by 32 runs.