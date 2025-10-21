Blast from the past: Big Mac too spicy for Zimbabwe bowlers in Harare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1902 — Charlie Llewellyn takes five wickets — for a match haul of 10 — as South Africa bowl out Australia for 309 in the second Test at Old Wanderers. But the hosts are dismissed for 85 to lose by 159 runs.

1989 — Siza Makhathini is stopped in the 11th round by Glenn McCrory in his bid to win the IBF cruiserweight title in Middlesbrough. Makhathini had never won an SA title, lifting the vacant Transvaal provincial heavyweight belt by outpointing Freddie Rafferty.

1995 — Brian McMillan scores 127 off 120 balls and then takes 2/13 as the Proteas, on 303/5, beat Zimbabwe by 134 runs in the first ODI in Harare.

1997 —With no play possible on the last two days, South Africa and Pakistan draw the second Test in Sheikhupura.

2002 — David Terbrugge takes 5/46 as South Africa dismiss Bangladesh for 252 to win the first Test in East London by an innings and 107 runs.

2003 — Pakistan win the first Test in Lahore by eight wickets as they reach the 161-run target in the 41st over.

2005 — The Proteas play their first-ever T20 and lose by five wickets to New Zealand at the Wanderers. The hosts were bowled out for 133, with captain Graeme Smith making 61. The result, if nothing else, was consistent with South Africa’s first-ever matches in the Test and ODI formats, which also ended in defeat. South Africa’s T20 total was higher than both innings of the opening Test in March 1889, 84 and 129, and only 44 runs less than their total in their first ODI in November 1991.

2006 — Kelli Shean, Ashleigh Simon and Stacy Bregman win the world amateur team golf tournament at De Zalze golf club in Stellenbosch, beating Sweden on a countback. Both teams had finished on 10-under-par 566. In the end Simon’s 73, the best non-counting score of the third round, decided the Espirito Santo trophy.

2009 — Shandre Fritz takes 3/11 as the South African women bowl out the West Indies for 160 on their way to winning the third ODI in Paarl by seven wickets. Cri-Zelda Brits scored an unbeaten 60 and opener Trisha Chetty 42.

2011 — Trisha Chetty scores 72 and Alison Hodgkinson 71 as the South African women, needing 298, lose the first ODI against England in Potchefstroom by 62 runs.

2014 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 89 and JP Duminy 58 not out to lead the Proteas to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Chasing 231 for victory, the duo came together with South Africa precariously placed on 97/4.

2014 — Trisha Chetty scores 59 as the South African women, needing 138 to win, beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the final fourth ODI in Colombo to take the series 2-1.

2023 — Heinrich Klaasen hammers 109 from 67 balls to lead the Proteas to a 229-run win over England in a Cricket World Cup contest at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With opener Reeza Hendricks scoring 85, Marco Jansen an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries and Rassie van der Dussen 60, South Africa posted 399/7. Klaasen and Jansen scored 151 in a sixth-wicket partnership of just 77 balls. Gerald Coetzee took 3/35 in four overs while Lungi Ngidi and Jansen took two apiece as they bowled out England for 170 in 22 overs.

2023 — Flyhalf Handre Pollard kicks a long-range penalty with two minutes remaining to give South Africa a nail-biting come-from-behind 16-15 victory over England in their Rugby World Cup semifinal at Stade de France. The Springboks were trailing 6-15 with 11 minutes to go when RG Strydom burst over for a try, converted by Pollard. Then prop Ox Nche won a scrum penalty in the dying moments and the calm Pollard slotted the ball through the uprights.

2024 — Kagiso Rabada takes his 300th Test wicket as he clean bowls Mushfiqur Rahim on the first day of the first five-dayer in Mirpur.