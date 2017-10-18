Education transformed Maps Maponyane from a stuttering child into a style icon

Every time he tried to speak, the words staggered out in a disjointed mess. He stuttered his way through primary school, becoming an easy target for school bullies and turning rebellious as a means of defence. But as his education furthered, he grew to love school, developing a sense of discipline and overcoming his speech impediment. The insecure boy was left in the past, growing up to become the man that Maps Maponyane is today. Finishing university with a quadruple major, the actor, style icon and fashion designer knows that fame isn’t everything. Education matters. And while he was able to overcome his obstacles, others are less fortunate.

So when South Africa’s students started to mobilise, Maponyane paid attention. Their rallying cry during the #FeesMustFall protests struck a chord. He’d experienced the transformative power of education and wanted others to have the same opportunity. But sitting behind a screen made him feel helpless. Showing interest wasn’t enough. Together with a friend, he created Bursary Network, a platform that crowdfunds tuition fees for deserving students. So far, it has fully funded over ten students. “I want to get society to see how they can make a difference,” he says.