Innovative online portal EvenMe takes youth career support to a whole new level

South Africa’s future lies on the shoulders of a generation that has been subjected to inefficiencies and shortfalls in both educational support and career guidance. There are simply not enough jobs available to create economic growth, so, in order to fuel the country’s economy, it is imperative that the youth are equipped with the tools and know-how to become entrepreneurial power-houses, creating the streams of income that the previous generations have failed to provide.

It is into this void that the innovative new concept, EvenMe, has entered, providing a platform for the youth to interact, connect and learn. It offers informative sections on:

· Free online learning in everything from History to Computer Sciences

· Links to every major online jobs portal that SA has to offer

· Fantastic motivational talks on entrepreneurship

· Essential tips and advice to help you make the best career choices

· Links to all the Varsity Sports pages and the Varsity Sports app

· Music from our very awesome music ambassador A.C.E.

· FREE downloads of Microsoft products to compile CV’s, portfolios and business plans

The portal is the brainchild of Corporate Fundamentals owner and founder, Jill Young, and her business partner and idea-ologist on the platform Gavin Jones. “When I was retrenched a few years back, I decided to go out and do something on my own,” explains Young. “I realised how hard it is to get guidance and information as an entrepreneur and how difficult it is to find the right information that’s of relevance and presented in a simple, exciting and meaningful format to assist entrepreneurs.”

Young’s palpable energy and enthusiasm are matched by that of Jones, who brings his own experience and business acumen into the mix. “We want to give the youth – or in fact anyone – the tools to help them be whatever and whoever they want to be, to give them a platform to talk and share, and to find the opportunities that exist – all in one place,” says Jones.

And they have made it happen with the help of their powerful partners. Giant industry players Microsoft, Times Media, Edcon, My Star and Star Schools have come on board, along with Khan Academy, Edgars Connect and Varsity Sport. “There is no doubt that the backing of our partners has provided us with both the reputability and functional capacity that we needed in order to get the project off the ground,” says Young. “Each partner has brought vital resources into the project, helping to create a truly unique multi-functional and comprehensive online portal and mobile app.”

Representing the youth for which the project was conceived are five incredibly talented and driven young people who make up the EvenMe ambassadors. Logan Meintjies, AKA A.C.E., is the rapper and sound technician responsible for the EvenMe theme song, which can be heard on the website and who represents the platform’s music section. Ryan Rae is the quiet, surprisingly serious professional soccer player, who offers his experience to the sports category. The business ambassador is the remarkable Kyle Jones, whose ambition and age-defying maturity mark him out as a future leader, while entrepreneurship is headed up by Wernando Stoltz, who already has two businesses under his belt. Finally, the lovely and energetic Zylvah Makola offers her experience and insight into recruitment and job-hunting.

