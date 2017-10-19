Beer isn’t just for Boys

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela first discovered that she could build a career around beer at a university open day. Growing up in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, she picked up the skill of brewing traditional Sorghum beer, uMqombothi. Though not a frequent drinker, Nxusani-Mawela was fascinated by the science behind it. Quick to remind doubters that women have historically been entrusted with the art of brewing, she embarked on the journey to becoming a master of the craft.

Intent on building a solid foundation, she began with a BSc at Wits, later completing her Honours in Microbiology at the University of Pretoria. Nxusani-Mawela was fixated on impressing her own ideas upon the industry, but chose first to take a job with South African Breweries to gain experience. There she earned the title of brewer, after undergoing an 18-month apprenticeship. Eager to grow her understanding of different beer varieties, she enrolled in a new course of study offered by FoodBev, becoming the first person in South Africa to complete a Diploma in Clear Fermented Beverages.