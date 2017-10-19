Features

How to upsell and cross-sell for your small business

19 October 2017 - 11:43 By NSBC
Upsell your product.
Upsell your product.
Image: Supplied.

How many people realise that every time you order a McDonald’s meal, the servers and cashiers are trained to upsell and cross-sell?

“May I have a Big Mac?”

“Sure sir, do you want fries with that?” (Cross-sell)

“Yes please.”

“Medium or large sir?” (Upsell)

“Large please.”

“Sir would you like a coke with your meal?” (Cross-sell)

“Yes please.”

“Medium or large sir?” (Upsell)

How to grow your business and make money

Since you first launched your business your goals have likely changed. Now is the perfect time to update them. Outline your most important goals and ...
Features
1 day ago

Even though you’ve ordered once, you’ve made multiple purchases. Most sales people are taught to stop selling once they get the order and more often than not they do, but to ensure that you add value or show additional worth, it’s always a good idea to keep an ace up your sleeve.

Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know

Between June 2015 and May 2016, the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) trained 1 037 informal traders, established 29 satellite offices ...
Features
1 day ago

Leave some arrows in your quiver to ensure that you’re able to grow the client and generate continuous revenue. I guarantee your sales will grow above required management and industry growth.

 

This article was originally published in the NSBC.

Most read

  1. A social media policy for your new business Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. Meet Sanusha Naidoo, creative technologist, Absa Africa design office Features
  4. Previously disadvantaged youth qualify as medical doctors Features
  5. How to grow your business and make money Features

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X