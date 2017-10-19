The top 5 criteria for keeping staff happy

Pay them proportionate to their effort and skill and pay them on time. Money is very important and in a recent survey 61% of respondents said that they would leave their current company for more money. This makes money and important motivator but not the only one. Have a noble purpose for being in business that is the company culture. Put the noble purpose first in everything that you do and make sure that your purpose drives every task. The concept of purpose over task is paramount. “Why I am doing something will determine how I do it, when I do it and how well I do it”. Reward and recognize outstanding performers and have a reward and recognition program in place that is fair and consistent. Real leadership. Just as children need proper parenting and guidance interspersed with love and tough love. Employees flourish when they are led by an actual leader who cares about them and the business but is firm and fair. Lead by example. A career path and opportunity for growth. Dead end jobs do not create a sense of happiness, inspiration or a positive future outlook. When the future looks bright and growth is possible staff are happier.

MORE BREAKING NEWS FOR ALL STAFF MEMBERS

If you want to have a happy manager or boss be a happy staff member. (If you want to have a happy staff member be a happy manager or boss!)

If you want to work in a happy environment where you are paid, respected, recognized and to get promotion all you have to do is;

Do your job Stop moaning and complaining Appreciate your job; get to work on time Don't open or even look at Facebook, Twitter, the Internet or any other social media for the entire time you are at work Be a person that can be trusted and who takes responsibility and ownership for his job Just keep your promises in accordance with your employment contract Take control of your personal finances and stop asking for increases because you spend too much and are out of control Do what you say you will do Never lie – “I will always find out” Do your best and use your best judgment at all times knowing that you are fully accountable for any and all results are good or bad. For the good you will be acknowledged, for the bad you will be held accountable Always add more value. That's how you get an increase Invest in yourself, your education and your skills becoming a better person so the company can then invest in you You are the brand; in fact you are the company. So always act to the highest standards Grow up, put your big boy pants on (or your big girl dress) and leave your issues at home. This is a place of work not a psychiatric ward and your manager has other uses for that couch in his office than your psychotherapy Bring as much fun and happiness and passion to work as you can every day and try and be the happiest employee in the company.It's just that simple!

• This article was originally published in the Gavin Sharples.