Give your small business a financial spring clean

Check outstanding invoices from customers

Print out an accounts receivable aging table. This document will show which accounts are overdue. Depending on your payment plan for your invoices, it is important to follow up on the accounts which are long overdue. You can call your customers and request that they make payments as soon as possible. For accounts which are overdue by 90 days, it may be hard to get the money back. You may need to employ the help of a debt collector. If you have customers who are regular bad payers, then you may have to renegotiate their payment plan. In addition, you could rethink your overall payment plan and change it for all customers, new and old.

Re-evaluate your pricing strategy

With the constant changes in business and in the financial environment of countries, it is a good idea to review your pricing strategy. Make sure that you are still making a profit from the sale of your goods. Compare your prices with competitors in your industry to make sure you are competitively positioned. You do not want to be over-priced or worse yet under-priced. By re-evaluating your pricing strategy, you can assure that you are priced right for your product or service.

Review your cash flow

Take a look at your cash flow and check if you will have enough money to survive during the lean times. If you think you may struggle in the future, it may be a good time to pay a visit to your banker. He will be able to advise you on the various business credit options available and which will be the best fit for your business.