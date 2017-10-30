Be your own boss today & start your business on limited resources

Do you want to work your own hours? Do you have a great business idea? Then it might be time to become your own boss. Being your own boss has benefits and drawbacks. Some key benefits of being your own boss are that you are able to be in control of your business and make decisions on how your business is run. You are in control of your own working style and environment. You can set your own work hours. You are able to decide where you want to work from. The drawbacks of being your own boss are that your clients and your suppliers become your boss. They are the people who will help you to run your business, but will also ultimately decide how successful your business is. Without customers, your business will struggle. Without good suppliers, your business will struggle. So it is important to focus on these two aspects when you start out on your own.

The next aspect to consider is what resources are available to you. If these are limited, do not let this deter you from reaching for your dreams. By considering the following key criteria, you can create a successful business.

1. Keep a strict account receivables policy

It is important that you stick to a strict accounts receivable policy so that your cash flow does not dry up. By having a 30 or 60-day payment policy, you may attract many clients but you may struggle to maintain your cash flow. Therefore, it is important to set your payment policy according to what will ensure a healthy cash flow and try not to deviate from it. Let your product or service sell your business, not your payment policy.