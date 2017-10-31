Features

Having a digital identity will help you get employed

31 October 2017 - 07:40 By EvenMe
Computer basic skills for youth.
Computer basic skills for youth.
Image: Supplied.

Computer literacy is the knowledge and ability to use computers and technology efficiently. Computer literacy is considered a very important skill to possess. Employers want their employees to have basic computer skills because companies are ever more dependent on computers.

The most common software currently being used for office work is word processing software like Microsoft Word, spreadsheet software like Microsoft Excel, and presentation software like Microsoft PowerPoint. It's important to refresh your skills with these basic programs.

With EvenMe you can get a FREE office 365 Account and have online access to Microsoft Work, Excel, Powerpoint, Skype, OneNote, Outlook and much more. EvenMe has Video Tutorials on how to get you going.

With these computer skills you will be able to write your own CV, create a budget, create presentations for your projects, send emails and get into the space of being a true digital citizen.

Register at EvenMe and start getting your computer skills on point.

