Office etiquette can change your life from junior level to getting that promotion
People often underestimate the importance of office etiquette. Not only is it important for the overall atmosphere of an office but it may play a role in whether you getting the promotion or work opportunities you desire. Here are some points to consider so that you can brush up on your office etiquette and maybe even get that promotion.
1. Be on time
Have you ever had to wait for someone? How did it make you feel? What did you think of the person because they were late? Being on time is important because it tells your employer that you value your job. If you are consistently late then when they consider downsizing your name may be on the chopping block. When it comes to meetings, it is also important to be on time. This will show that you respect your fellow employee or customer and their time.
2. Dress appropriately
Ensure that the clothes you wear to work are respectable and neat. Though many companies have a casual dress code. It is important to consider who you are meeting in the day and dress accordingly. If you are new in the office, check what your fellow employees wear and choose your clothes accordingly. If you do have a uniform, ensure it is neat and ironed.
3. Respect other people’s space
If you work in an open plan office, this may be one of the most critical points to abide by. Ensure that you do not speak to loudly on the phone. Try not to take too many personal calls at your desk. If you need to discuss a project with a group of your colleagues, try to meet in a boardroom or break room rather than at your desk. By making noise at your desk, you may disrupt your fellow colleagues who are trying to work.
4. Be aware of odors
Your lunch may smell and taste delicious to you but could cause your fellow colleagues to gag. If you use a cologne or perfume, ensure that it is not overpowering. Some people are very sensitive to bad odors and this could cause discomfort in the workplace. So if you do have an odorous lunch, take it outside and enjoy the sunshine.
5. Say please and thank you
It is important that before you take something from another colleague’s desk that you ask to borrow it. Furthermore, the use of pleasantries like “please” and “thank you” will go a long way to show that you appreciate what someone has done for you.
6. Stay at home if you sick
If you are very ill, it is better to stay at home and get better then to come to work and spread the germs among your fellow colleagues. This does not mean that for a little sniffle you should stay at home but if you are coughing and spluttering then it is better for you to stay at home.
7. Give credit where credit is due
It is important to share credit with your fellow co-workers. This will show your employer that you are a team player and willing to work well in a team. In addition, do not get involved in office gossip. An age old quote hold trues for the office that says “if you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything”.
• This article was originally published in the NSBC.
