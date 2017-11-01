Office etiquette can change your life from junior level to getting that promotion

People often underestimate the importance of office etiquette. Not only is it important for the overall atmosphere of an office but it may play a role in whether you getting the promotion or work opportunities you desire. Here are some points to consider so that you can brush up on your office etiquette and maybe even get that promotion.

1. Be on time

Have you ever had to wait for someone? How did it make you feel? What did you think of the person because they were late? Being on time is important because it tells your employer that you value your job. If you are consistently late then when they consider downsizing your name may be on the chopping block. When it comes to meetings, it is also important to be on time. This will show that you respect your fellow employee or customer and their time.

2. Dress appropriately

Ensure that the clothes you wear to work are respectable and neat. Though many companies have a casual dress code. It is important to consider who you are meeting in the day and dress accordingly. If you are new in the office, check what your fellow employees wear and choose your clothes accordingly. If you do have a uniform, ensure it is neat and ironed.