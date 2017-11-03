SME's employment pressure rising

In terms of the role of the NSBC, Anderson says that members have listed their top five requirements for assistance as follows:

Business to business networking

Training and development

Sales & marketing

Access to finance

Technology solutions to grow a business

“We are committed to helping SMEs to grow, learn, network and connect. We do this by constantly researching, conceiving and developing unique and meaningful success mechanisms for our SME base. The National Small Business Survey is one way in which we stay in touch, and top of, what SMEs require to succeed,” says Anderson. He says that it is evident that SMEs are under pressure and need more assistance if they are to achieve the National Development Plan’s growth expectations: “SMEs are the lifeblood of South African business and we need to continuing helping and growing these businesses, reaching new levels of employment and innovation,” says Anderson.

