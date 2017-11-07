Know more about what people really buy to boost sales for your small business

It is said that the perfect timing for a sale is when a client has a need and our business, is aware of this need and ready with our product/service to offer a solution. This is all good in theory, but how do we make this happen in practice?

I guess the person who can answer this loaded question will be an instant success. My caveat is, therefore, that I am not proclaiming to have the answer, but I do have a couple of suggestions for moving closer to an answer.

There are mainly two reasons why people buy any product or service:

The need to avoid pain, or a loss

The need to gain pleasure

If this is true, then how do they decide to consider and buy a specific product or service?

It boils down to the benefits they will receive and if these benefits will address the reason(s) they were looking for a solution in the first place.