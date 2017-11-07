WATCH | How a speech therapist makes a unique difference to a person’s life
07 November 2017 - 13:17
Motivation into becoming a speech therapist is one thing but have you ever wondered how the day-to-day work would be like?
Dina Lilian a Speech Therapist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre welcomes on the job into her life and gives information about life after university as a speech therapist.
