Be money smart and learn how to manage your finances for your small business

You have found a name for your business. You have registered it. Now it is time to work on your money management skills.

If you have bad money management practices when you start your business, you will struggle to see growth and know which parts of your business need to be reviewed and which parts are running successfully. Here are some points to consider when managing your small business’ finances.

Get a business bank account

It is important to separate your business finances from your personal finances. This will ensure that you will be able to complete your tax forms easily when the time comes.

Not separating these accounts will make it difficult to see where you spend your money on your business, and where you spend your money for personal acquisitions. When you set up your business account, you will need your business registration forms, personal identification and a small deposit.

It is also important to find out about the various methods that people can use to make payments into your bank account, and the fees related to these.