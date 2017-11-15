Determining customer demand for your product

Analyse your competitors

Businesses selling products similar to yours can offer a very good indication about the demand of your products. Make sure you are looking at companies selling products as similar to yours as possible, and are also about the same size as yours (comparing apples to apples).

Use surveys

This is one of the best and fastest ways to see if your product is in demand. The online world gives you many opportunities to target your potential customers and ask a series of simple questions to gauge if they would buy your product.

Give away samples

These should be given to people who would be interested in using your product. You are likely to find someone similar to your target market among your friends and family, and you can start with them. Ask them to use it and provide feedback on whether they would recommend it to others, what they would like to see improved and whether they would buy it.