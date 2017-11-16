Do you have what it takes to own a business?

An entrepreneur – an individual who, rather than working as an employee, runs a business and assumes all the risk and reward of a given business venture, idea, or product or service offered for sale. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as a business leader and innovator of new ideas and business processes.

The key elements here are ‘leader’ and ‘innovator.’ What makes them successful and why are they so different to you or me? There’s no doubting that entrepreneurs play a key role in any economy. These are the people who have the skills and initiative necessary to take new ideas to market and make the right decisions to make the idea succeed and be profitable.

Entrepreneurs come from all age groups, genders, social and ethnic groups and while they are all individuals they do have some common personal qualities and traits. How do you match up to these?

1. Passion: Are you totally passionate about your business idea? Do you thoroughly believe in your offering? Have you got an in-depth knowledge of your product, your competition and the market place? And, once you’ve got your business up and running – do you have the passion and the energy to keep going when others falter and want to give up?

2. Innovation: While not necessarily ‘inventors’, entrepreneurs are highly innovative and creative individuals with the vision and insight to spot opportunities and act upon them. They have the ability to carve out a new niche in a market where others might not have seen it – and turn ideas into a solid business strategy.