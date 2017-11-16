First job financial planning tips that will help you enjoy every moment of work

Income protection – Get paid when you can’t workAs soon as you start your first job, you rely on your monthly income to support your lifestyle. What happens if suddenly you can’t work anymore? An income protection policy helps you take care of your financial responsibilities when you are unable to work.

There are many options available out there. Make sure that if you decide to take an income protection policy that you update it every time your salary increases.

Funeral Cover – Don’t let your death be a financial burdenNow that you’re earning your own money, you become responsible for your own life and death. Death isn’t a pleasant topic for discussion. But the reality is that funerals are expensive. If you die suddenly, your bank accounts and assets are frozen until the estate is wrapped up. That’s why it’s important to have a funeral policy in place. You can be buried with dignity and your family won’t have to pay for it.

There are many funeral policies available out there. You could find a policy that could cover you and your extended family like your siblings, parents, cousins, aunts and uncles.