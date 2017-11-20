Five SME marketing tips to grow and do great business

Every business needs a marketing plan that is relevant, ideas that will help the business grow and most of all customers to be happy about the product or service of the business.

1. Awareness As with all marketing tools, you need to be aware of your audience, what will resonate with them and what tools to use to do it successfully. Things change, and being vigilant of what is relevant and powerful in your business, will help you select the appropriate tools. 2. Consistency Regardless of the tools you use, consistency is the silver bullet. Whatever you choose to do, do it properly and often. If you cash-strapped, choose one tool and use it as often as possible. It is common-sense in essence, as you only remember something or someone if you are consistently exposed to it.

For example, if you choose to use social media, then post daily or weekly depending on your target audience and product or service. Your brand also needs to be used consistently throughout all your marketing. Make sure your brand execution is exactly the same regardless of the platform or the tool.