Five SME marketing tips to grow and do great business
Every business needs a marketing plan that is relevant, ideas that will help the business grow and most of all customers to be happy about the product or service of the business.
1. Awareness As with all marketing tools, you need to be aware of your audience, what will resonate with them and what tools to use to do it successfully. Things change, and being vigilant of what is relevant and powerful in your business, will help you select the appropriate tools. 2. Consistency Regardless of the tools you use, consistency is the silver bullet. Whatever you choose to do, do it properly and often. If you cash-strapped, choose one tool and use it as often as possible. It is common-sense in essence, as you only remember something or someone if you are consistently exposed to it.
For example, if you choose to use social media, then post daily or weekly depending on your target audience and product or service. Your brand also needs to be used consistently throughout all your marketing. Make sure your brand execution is exactly the same regardless of the platform or the tool.
3. StrategyA strategy has to be a careful balance of dynamism and steadfastness. Be dynamic enough to change and evolve as your market does, but don’t move too far away from your original strategy. Too many businesses panic and try change course mid strategy. Believe in your plan, stick to it, but find ways to ensure it is dynamic enough to survive market demands.
4. Story telling
Marketing, as a result of the harsh economy and business climate, has become more personable, meaning that your brand needs to resonate with people more deeply than ever before. You have to thus connect with people, telling them more about who your business is, what your values are and why they should support it. This is done via a PR campaign mostly as PR is where the content is written and shared, either via the media or through blogs, websites and social media.
5. Building your brand Brand-building does not need to be expensive or complicated. Again, choose an element and use it consistently. If you have chosen a heavy online strategy for example, then support it with banner advertising, blogging and website driven tactics. Focus and drive awareness while the PR drives the content and storytelling.
