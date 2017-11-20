Moosajee educates young girls to become future engineers

“It’s one of the best kept secrets, that engineering is really accessible,” she says. WomEng was named South Africa’s top NGO in 2013. “The thing that I’ve learnt and am trying to teach is to give yourself a break – it’s okay not to be perfect,” says Moosajee, herself a high achiever who has claimed numerous accolades such as being named as one of Forbes Magazine’s Top 20 Young Power Women in Africa in 2014. At present, only around one in five engineers is a woman. But with Moosajee showing that there’s nothing to it and investing in the next generation of hopefuls, expect this number to rise.

• This article was originally published in the Beautiful News.