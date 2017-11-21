How to start a business…while working

So you’ve decided to start a business, but can’t quit your job just yet? People may decide to have a business, despite having a full-time job, for a variety of reasons.

Often it is because they cannot afford to quit their job yet, or they may choose to build up their business slowly on a part-time basis until it is more established, or they simply enjoy having a business as a hobby. However, it can get tricky to balance your job and put enough energy into your business.

From an integrity point of view your business should not be in conflict with your employment contract, and it should not be operated in a manner that prejudices your ability to perform work responsibilities. Having said that, many people have successfully made the transition from work to business, even though it may not have been easy at first.