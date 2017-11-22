Build credibility for your start-up & gain the clients trust

People trust established brands far more than they do new ones. They are willing to pay more for a product made by a company that has been around for decades as compared to less from a newly established one.

This is why, as a small business, bolstering your brand image and coming across as being more than just a new and inexperienced brand can prove invaluable, helping to attract and retain new customers.

Furthermore, there are legitimate means of achieving these results, without having to blatantly misrepresent your brand.

Below are tips on how to magnify the status of your small business and afford it with a more polished and established feel to your target market:

Create a professional website: First impressions count, and most people are likely to use a search engine such as Google, to find out more about you. If they arrive to a shoddy looking website, they are unlikely to want to do business with you. A professionally created website can make you look like a force to be reckoned with.