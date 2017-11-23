Dr Ngidi the first black female oncologists 'fights' the day-to-day odds to help people in need

Anyone can get cancer but not everyone gets treated. Because of unnecessary stigma and myths around the disease, many people avoid check-ups until it’s too late.

As one of the first black, female oncologists in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Doctor Sithembile Ngidi is aware of the magnitude of misinformation that abounds in the province’s rural areas. And she wants to change that.

Ngidi’s desire to provide medical help to others grew out of her childhood struggle with asthma. Her many trips to her doctor left her in awe of how someone’s job could bring such healing and comfort.