School’s out & here's how you can plan your next adventure

Finishing matric is a big deal because it marks the end of an era and the beginning of a brand new one – the world of work.

Some people will decide to go and work straight after school, others will study before they start working, some will work and study and still others will decide to take a gap year.

Each of these options have pros and cons, let’s explore them here:

You can start working straight after school:

The pros:

You’ll rack up tons of working experience right from the get go, gaining a nice head-start on your buddies that go study first.

Think how much more spending money you will have compared to your friends who don’t work!

Going straight to work doesn’t mean you won’t have a great career. You could work your way up to the very top and earn more than your friends that studied.

The cons: