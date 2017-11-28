Features

What you think doesn't matter but taking action will help you succeed

28 November 2017 - 12:00 By Gavin Sharples
123RF/Mark Adams.
123RF/Mark Adams.
Image: 123RF

The stock doesn't sell itself. The admin doesn't get itself done. The business doesn't run by itself and relationships don't exist due to magical forces. It's all about action. Nothing happens without action. 

There comes a time when we have to stop the planning, the strategizing, the thinking, the conferences, the endless meetings and start taking action.

Do you have what it takes to own a business?

An entrepreneur – an individual who, rather than working as an employee, runs a business and assumes all the risk and reward of a given business ...
Features
12 days ago

The difference between successful and unsuccessful people is that successful people take action. An ounce of action is worth a truckload full of good intentions and pages of blueprints. What we think doesn't matter, we cannot be held accountable for our thoughts, and thank goodness for that because most of us would probably be locked up if that were true. 

One city one book programme has changed many lives

As a homeless drug addict, Philani Dladla would never have imagined being a published author one day.
Features
1 month ago

It's what we do that counts so we have to start getting stuff done. Companies would rather work with or employee one GSD person than 10 with fancy degrees, because a GSD is the person that Gets Stuff Done; they are people of action.

 

Proudly brought to you by Gavin Sharples.

How to influence the customer of the future

No one can accurately predict the future, but present-day research and information can direct us on how to make informed decisions for days ahead.
Features
1 month ago

Living on the edge is the key to success

Living on the edge and taking risks is the key to happiness and success. Almost everything worth doing is risky.
Features
1 month ago

Moosajee educates young girls to become future engineers

Naadiya Moosajee was frustrated. Three years into her engineering degree, she still hadn’t found a woman in her field from whom to draw inspiration ...
Features
7 days ago

Most read

  1. School’s out & here's how you can plan your next adventure Features
  2. Know more to do more: SebenzaLIVE helps SA’s youth find work Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. Is your business plan realistic & can it stand the test of the real world Features
  5. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X