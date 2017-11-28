What you think doesn't matter but taking action will help you succeed
The stock doesn't sell itself. The admin doesn't get itself done. The business doesn't run by itself and relationships don't exist due to magical forces. It's all about action. Nothing happens without action.
There comes a time when we have to stop the planning, the strategizing, the thinking, the conferences, the endless meetings and start taking action.
The difference between successful and unsuccessful people is that successful people take action. An ounce of action is worth a truckload full of good intentions and pages of blueprints. What we think doesn't matter, we cannot be held accountable for our thoughts, and thank goodness for that because most of us would probably be locked up if that were true.
It's what we do that counts so we have to start getting stuff done. Companies would rather work with or employee one GSD person than 10 with fancy degrees, because a GSD is the person that Gets Stuff Done; they are people of action.
• Proudly brought to you by Gavin Sharples.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE