Work & personal tips to help you overcome festive season fatigue

Van den Barselaar provides the following tips for safeguarding against festive season fatigue:

1. Evaluate expectations and plan accordingly

“Should you be taking a break over the festive season, be sure to have a plan in place that details all the work that needs to be complete before you go on leave and the deadlines for each task.

Then, try to plan as much as you can around what will need to be done when you return to work, to ensure that you know what to expect and are able to hit the ground running in the new year without feeling overwhelmed,” says van den Barselaar.

“We suggest setting up a meeting with your manager or supervisor, to ensure that expectations are aligned across the board in terms of the work that needs to be done ahead of the end of the year, and what will be expected come the New Year.”

2. Focus on prioritizing

As personal lives often begin to become busier toward the end of the year, prioritizing your tasks at work becomes even more important. Van den Barselaar suggests putting together daily and weekly to-do lists in the run up to the end of the year.

“Careful planning and preparation will ensure that you are clear about what needs to be complete each day, week, or even month.

Not only will this ensure that your stress levels remain low leading up to the end of the year, but will also ensure that you are able to go on leave and enjoy your holiday knowing that you have completed all your tasks and met your deadlines.”

3. Clear your work-space

“Having a clean and tidy work-space is important in terms of maintaining professionalism and organisation and in ensuring you are able to complete your tasks to the best of your ability.

The end of the year is a good time to give your work-space a good clean out, to ensure you are able to deliver your best work leading up to the end of the year and that you feel ready and organised for the New Year, instead of overwhelmed,” suggests van den Barselaar.