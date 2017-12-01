Features

Sisters 'fight' to keep girls in school

01 December 2017 - 07:30 By Beautiful News
The Khumalo sisters aim to keep girls in school.
The Khumalo sisters aim to keep girls in school.
Image: Supplied.

The youth of South Africa are fighting for their right to education. Protests have built to a crescendo in the last two academic years, and few would bet against this becoming an annual fixture.

But financial strain is just one of many barriers preventing scholars from realizing their right to learn. Girls across the country miss school each month during menstruation, because they lack access to sanitary products. Some lose up to three months per year.

The effect that these forced gaps in studying have on the learning experiences of women is serious and under-acknowledged. But localized projects such as the Wits Pad Drive (WPD) have emerged to bring some immediate relief.

Extraordinary motorized bicycles for township development

When Nkosana Madi investigates a contraption, be it a simple tool or more advanced technology, he doesn’t see it for what it is, but for what it ...
Features
1 day ago

This has inspired female students to come up with their own fund-raising schemes to contribute to the cause. In support of the WPD, sisters Enhle and Mbali Khumalo started selling doeks.

The pair eventually converted the idea into a sustainable business model, taking full advantage of the online space to branch out into fashion retail. Through the sale of their distinctive headwear, MbalEnhlesis raised enough to purchase 3 000 sanitary towels for the WPD and continues to contribute to the cause, targeting exams as a particular time of need.

Their initiative is one positive step in an urgent nationwide struggle. Missed opportunities to receive instruction or guidance from teachers severely handicap students’ potential to succeed.

This SA woman is proving beer-making isn’t just for boys

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela first discovered that she could build a career around beer at a university open day.
Features
1 month ago

Access to education means more than just admission into an institution. It entails the ability to be present – something that the current cost of essential sanitary products compromises for many women.

Menstruation is natural, normal and an unchangeable part of life for half the country. Thanks to the work of those like the Khumalo sisters, maybe society will start to acknowledge that basic truth.

 

This article was originally published in the Beautiful News.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Work & personal tips to help you overcome festive season fatigue Features
  2. School’s out & here's how you can plan your next adventure Features
  3. Know more to do more: SebenzaLIVE helps SA’s youth find work Features
  4. What you think doesn't matter but taking action will help you succeed Features
  5. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X