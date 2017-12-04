A positive attitude is everything & it can get you far
Your first few weeks at work can be intimidating because you’re heading into uncharted waters.
So how do you make sure you succeed in this scary new environment?
There actually is a formula, it’s 80% attitude and 20% aptitude. This doesn’t mean you don’t need to know your work, it just means that if you have the right attitude, even if you don’t know something, you will go out and find out how. And that’s what success is!
Here are some tips on how to adjust and nurture your positive to ensure you succeed, no matter what you do:
Be confident – You can pull this off! You might not have a clue about what’s happening around you but you shouldn’t stress. You’re not the first person to start a new job or tackle a new project. The best way to approach a new experience is to show that you’re excited to be there.
Be confident, keep your head up and show some enthusiasm for the opportunity you have. The important thing to bear in mind is that every step is a way forward towards achieving your goals.
Take the bull by the horns Don’t back down from a challenge. If you don’t know the answer to something – go out and find it. If you’re given a difficult assignment, do it to the best of your ability. Even better, when you see your colleagues struggling, step up and offer your help.
This shows that you’re keen to play a positive role in improving the life of your colleagues. This is your opportunity to prove yourself, make a concerted effort and show them who you are.
Be nice to people – it won’t cost you a cent The best thing to do in a new environment is to be positive. Smile and greet everyone you meet and make an effort to learn as many names as you can.
Even when you’re having a bad day, smile and acknowledge the people around you. Remember, people will always be willing to help you if you’re nice to them.
Don’t let them get you down Everyone has a bad day, even the big wigs. Don’t let this get to you. You’re the one in control of your emotions. You can choose to remain a positive influence, even when you’re drowning under a pile of paperwork or you’re struggling to meet a deadline, keep your chin up.
When the boss rakes you over the coals for slacking off, take it on the chin and make sure you don’t make the same mistakes. Your positive attitude will keep you going, no matter what.
Have respect – Nobody likes a chop
You’ve heard this before, “respect is earned”. As the newbie, you still have to earn the respect of your peers.
Don’t fall into the office on a Monday morning fresh from the club and then brag to your colleagues about how many beers and shots you downed. Instead, arrive to work early, dress smartly and watch your mouth. “Good morning” and “have a nice day” is much better than “howzit” and “check you later”.
How to deal with rumors
It’s not always easy to be part of a team. Sometimes team members are nasty and you need to know how to deal with the bad situations too. One of these situations is when people start a rumour about you. It can be really damaging if you let it continue, so make sure you put an end to rumours as soon as possible.
How to deal with bullies
So you thought you wouldn’t have to deal with bullies anymore after you left school? Well, unfortunately, once a bully, always a bully. Bullies continue to tread all over everyone else in the workplace. The trick is to not let them get to you and to give them a little of their own medicine.
Remember, your attitude plays a pivotal role in achieving success. Follow these tips and give your career a boost and prove that you competent and capable. Push yourself a little harder and strive for excellence.
Very soon you’ll reap the rewards that come with having a good attitude. Not only will you be happier and more productive, you’ll give yourself a competitive edge over everyone else in your team.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE