LISTEN | To how Tripe is good business in townships
04 December 2017 - 13:39
Sombu African Food started its business in 2009 and with the ups and downs of the economy some days seemed harder to handle.
Proudly from the well-known Alexandra township north of Johannesburg better known as Alex is where Thabisile co-owner of Sombu African Food restaurant explains how she and her mother jumpstarted their business from just a thousand rand (R1000.00) into become the best known tripe business in the area.
