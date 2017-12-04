LISTEN | To how Tripe is good business in townships

Sombu African Food started its business in 2009 and with the ups and downs of the economy some days seemed harder to handle.

Proudly from the well-known Alexandra township north of Johannesburg better known as Alex is where Thabisile co-owner of Sombu African Food restaurant explains how she and her mother jumpstarted their business from just a thousand rand (R1000.00) into become the best known tripe business in the area.