Art school can break you, if you don't have the passion & drive for the arts

Lady Skollie has never shied away from tackling the taboo. Using symbolic images in ink, water-colour and crayon, she addresses issues of sex, consent, relationships and social politics.

Her collective work, which includes podcasts, zines, and paintings, is more than art – it’s sex education and protest.

Encouraged by her parents, Laura Windvogel – the artist who creates as Lady Skollie – pursued every creative outlet available to her. It was a way for her to discover her talents, and to compensate for the opportunities her family had been denied during apartheid.