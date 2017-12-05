Features

WATCH: How your body language can reveal the truth more than what you say

05 December 2017 - 12:14 By business day tv
Image: 123RF

Gilan Gork a mentalist provides a master class of reading body language. Living in South Africa with different cultures body language is far more complex than what people say it could be.

Knowing what body language is, can help you improve at work and in your personal life.

Living in South Africa with different cultures body language changes all the time.

