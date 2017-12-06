Making the right choices contribute to a better life
We live in a truly magnificent universe; there is a vast amount of wonder, beauty and so much to appreciate all around us.
Make the choice today to finally open your eyes and see; that amazing star filled sky, that incredible beauty as the sun sets and rises, the joy in the faces of laughing children and all the other splendor that nature has to offer. We are truly blessed to live amongst such magnificence.
Dream big and have huge expectations, for seldom does anyone exceed their own expectations. Make the choice that your journey to living your dreams begins right here and right now, see the abundance that surrounds all of us, be open to share this with others, aim to enrich the world with all that you do and then have the patience to watch your dreams unfold into the sunshine of your reality.
Make the choice to harvest all the abundance that flows from, through and to you. Sharing, utilizing and distributing the abundance that is embodied in everything in the universe is your birth right and an integral part of your reason for being. Don’t wait for life to give you meaning, strive to give meaning to your life and live your potential.
Choice is what makes being human so wonderful. You can choose to either be a direct creator of your daily circumstances or you can idle along through life and just be a creature of your circumstances
Our lives and indeed our futures are defined every day by the decisions we make or fail to make. Trust yourself enough to make the right choices and make your decision making process an empowering one. Listen to the counsel of your intuitive mind and allow your decisions to be a reflection of your true desires.
When you make the choice and begin to give freely of yourself in a creative, loving and non-expectant way, you open the path to living in an extremely satisfying environment, in which you get to enrich yourself and everyone you touch.
Invest energy into developing your self-awareness. The more you learn about who you are the better equipped you are to make smarter choices and decisions, relating to the important issues in your life. As your choices and decisions improve, so too will the results you enjoy start to fall into line with your expectations and dreams.
Take a long look in your mirror of assessment and see if the picture reflected, is in line with the decisions and choices you have made and the actions you are taking, to live a life of excellence.
This process of self-examination allows you to examine and challenge any thought patterns, behaviors or habits that are holding you back and to begin to declare new choices, establish new behaviors, build new skills and begin taking bold new actions that will help you discover the excellence you desire.
• Proudly brought to you by Andrew Horton.
