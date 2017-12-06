Making the right choices contribute to a better life

We live in a truly magnificent universe; there is a vast amount of wonder, beauty and so much to appreciate all around us.

Make the choice today to finally open your eyes and see; that amazing star filled sky, that incredible beauty as the sun sets and rises, the joy in the faces of laughing children and all the other splendor that nature has to offer. We are truly blessed to live amongst such magnificence.

Dream big and have huge expectations, for seldom does anyone exceed their own expectations. Make the choice that your journey to living your dreams begins right here and right now, see the abundance that surrounds all of us, be open to share this with others, aim to enrich the world with all that you do and then have the patience to watch your dreams unfold into the sunshine of your reality.

Make the choice to harvest all the abundance that flows from, through and to you. Sharing, utilizing and distributing the abundance that is embodied in everything in the universe is your birth right and an integral part of your reason for being. Don’t wait for life to give you meaning, strive to give meaning to your life and live your potential.