Here’s how to choose a career that’s right for you

So, you’re just about to finish school and your parents, aunts, uncles, friends and just about everyone you see are asking, “What are you going to do next year?” If you’ve chosen what to study or what you’re going to venture into, you’ll get the cordial ‘That’s nice’ response.

But what if you haven’t decided? What if you can’t decide! You’re probably freaking out!

Breathe…

If you don’t know what you’re going to do after school, this article and those it links to will help you choose a career that will suit your personality, budget and aspirations.

Use these questions to decide on a particular direction:

What are you passionate about? You’ll know immediately if you’re passionate about something, it’s not something you’ll have to think too hard about.

For example, do you love baking, braiding hair, swimming, writing, languages or maths? Whatever it is you love doing, it’s the very first thing you should consider when it comes to choosing a career… Because if you can get up each morning and do something you love, you will love your job! Sit down with a piece of paper and make a list of what you love.